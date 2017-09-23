Savoy Fire Department rescue horse buried in mud

Posted:

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Savoy Fire was dispatched Friday night to a horse buried in mud. 

Fire officials say it took 9 hours to free the horse and it took, 8 fire departments to help.

