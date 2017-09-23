End the Trend to Addiction forum

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - "In this day and age, if you haven't been touched by drug abuse, you are the minority."

The Christian County Prevention Coalition is in a fight to end the drug addiction epidemic. Dozens attended the Hope for Recovery, End the Trend to Addiction Coalition to listen to the stories of recovering addicts and support those who are still needing to take the first step to find help for their addiction.

Lori Younker is one of the co-chairs for the event and says, "This is a national problem, a state problem, and more importantly to me a local problem in my home of Christian County and we decided to put our efforts together and build this initiative today and that is to celebrate those in recovery and educate those who need those resources."

The forum included several speakers who are currently recovering as well as organizations who offer help to addicts.

With each testimony, there were tears, laughs, and challenges that were overcome, but at the end, each speaker got a sign of support with a standing ovation.

The idea of the forum came from a recovering addict who could not attend the gathering because she was in treatment, but her mother attended and said as a parent of an addict, "it's like watching your kids get abused and you can't do anything about it."

The forum was held at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.