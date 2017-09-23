End the Trend to Addiction forum

End the Trend to Addiction forumPosted: Updated:
Early morning shots fired near Decatur gas station
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Shots fired in Decatur early Saturday morning. It happened near the B.P. gas station on East Wood Street. A store employee tells WAND News the shots rang out around 5 A.M. Decatur Police have not released any information about the shooting.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 5
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week! Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!
Police: Man made threats, hit Decatur woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is charged with threatening a woman with a lamp.
Macon County Jail inmate facing new battery charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at the Macon County Jail is facing an aggravated battery charge for striking another inmate, who was arrested in connection with the death of an infant.
Mattoon shooting suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Coles County court has ordered a mental evaluation for a juvenile accused of shooting and wounding a student at Mattoon High School on Wednesday.
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - One person is in custody after a shooting at Mattoon High School that wounded one person on Wednesday afternoon.
High School Diploma Age Restriction Removed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Illinois took a step toward making sure all Illinoisans regardless of their age are given a second chance at education.
Woman injured, hospitalized in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Wednesday night shooting left a woman injured.
Coroner releases identity of victim in deadly Tilton crash
TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died after a two-vehicle crash in Tilton on Wednesday.
Mattoon crowd lines field after first Green Wave game since shooting
MATTOON -- With emotions running high, the Mattoon soccer team took the field Thursday night in the school's first sporting event since this week's shooting. The Green Wave knocked off rival Charleston 4-0 to improve to 10-1-2 on the season and 5-0-1 in the Apollo Conference (good for a first place tie with Mahomet-Seymour). But the most powerful moment of Thursday night came after the game, when the crowd lined the field in a display of support for the students. Time ticked away f...
