Thousands head to Central Illinois for the Apple and Pork Festival

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - It's the event that brings in over 80-thousand people to Central Illinois. 

 The 49th annual Apple and Pork festival in Clinton. Happening Saturday and Sunday at the C-H Moore Homestead.
    

The event features antique tractors, woodcarving, demonstrations and food. 
   

 


 

