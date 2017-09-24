Dramatic interception seals Eastern Illinois win over SEMO

Visit Facebook for a game recap plus interviews of Eastern Illinois' thrilling OVC-opening 19-16 win over Southeast Missouri State!



Storylines:



+ Senior safety Bradley Dewberry picks off a SEMO pass on the one yard line with about a minute remaining in the fourth quarter at a point in which it looked like the Redhawks would either send the game to overtime or score the go-ahead touchdown.



+ Redshirt freshman Scotty Gilkey (pictured) starts at quarterback for the injured Mitch Kimble. Gilkey completes 9 of 20 passes for 142 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions (but a lost fumble). The 235-pound dual-threat from Oklahoma also churned out 125 yards and a touchdown on the ground.



+ Eastern Illinois (2-2, 1-0) also gets 118 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 catches from receiver Alexander Hollins, who is in his first year with the Panthers after transferring from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Miss.



+ The Panther defense yielded 355 total yards but just 16 points thanks to 2 interceptions and a recovered fumble. Safety Tray Mitchell led the way with 9 tackles.