Pedaling to help restoration work in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Sunday with a 45 mile bike ride.

That's how Clifford and Brenda Scott spent their morning pedaling for a cause. Both are retired and enjoying biking in their free time.



The Scott's have traveled all around the U.S. to bike.



Bikers from all over made their way to Decatur. Paul Marien Executive Director of Macon County Conservation District says there was 250 bikers participate and they've really been out there pedaling for restoration. He also says, a lot of them are experienced riders then we have a lot of people that ride the shorter route that aren't as experienced but it's a wide variety of riders that come out they didn't mind the heat today and they are out there supporting the Macon County Conservation Foundation.



