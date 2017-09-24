Deployment Ceremony sees off 135 soldiers

Deployment Ceremony sees off 135 soldiersUpdated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Early morning shots fired near Decatur gas station
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Shots fired in Decatur early Saturday morning. It happened near the B.P. gas station on East Wood Street. A store employee tells WAND News the shots rang out around 5 A.M. Decatur Police have not released any information about the shooting.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Thousands head to Central Illinois for the Apple and Pork Festival
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - It's the event that brings in over 80-thousand people to Central Illinois. The 49th annual Apple and Pork festival in Clinton. Happening Saturday and Sunday at the C-H Moore Homestead. The event features antique tractors, woodcarving, demonstrations and food.
-
Merkel wins 4th term as nationalists enter German parliament
Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to be handed a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls in an election also likely to give the farthest right-wing party in 60 years, the anti-migrant Alternative...
-
Crime Tracker Mugshots
Click here for the latest information on arrests made in central Illinois.
-
NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters
(WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.
-
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 5
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week! Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!
-
Danville early morning shooting investigation
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting. Danville Police say they responded to an area near Seminary and Jackson streets around 3:00 A.M for a report of shots fired. When police arrived they found evidence that a shooting occurred. Police say, they were notified that several victims had transported themselves to the hospital. Officials were told that there were five victims involved, three were female and two were males. ...
Tropical Plant Kratom Now Available in the USA through Zkratomfl.com Online Store
The plant, which is often dubbed as a ‘Magical Tropical Plant’, is now available commercially in the USA. September 24, 2017 /PressReleaseAgency/ — Kratom or Mitragyna Speciosa, a woody plant that...
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 9/22/2017
-
Thousands head to Central Illinois for the Apple and Pork Festival
-
-
Mattoon High School Shooting: 5PM Update
-
U of I doctorate student arrested for sexual assault, sexual abuse
-
Mattoon crowd lines field after first Green Wave game since shooting
-
Annual Governors Ride for the Honor Flight
-
Current Events
-
NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters
(WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-