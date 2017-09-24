Deployment Ceremony sees off 135 soldiers

Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Around 800 people gather Sunday at the Springfield Capital Airport to see off about 135 soldiers.

It was the largest single unit deployment of Illinois Army National Guard soldiers in three years. The ceremony included words of encouragement from State Senator Bill Brady. After the ceremony, the soldiers boarded an aircraft and departed to Fort Hood, Texas for training. They will be deployed to Kuwait for about 10 months.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More