Injuries unknown in multi-car Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to a crash in Macon County Sunday evening.

Witnesses sent photos to WAND-TV showing a crash scene involving two cars. One of them tells WAND-TV a car with four teenage girls inside was heading northbound on North Westlawn Avenue when it collided with a truck approaching from Highway 121. The witness says one of the teens, a young girl, needed hospital treatment for injuries.

Police say they responded at about 3:40 p.m. They did not provide details about a cause or injury specifics when WAND-TV called for an update on Monday afternoon.

More details will be added when they are released.