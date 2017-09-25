I-55 crash claims Decatur woman's life, injures four children

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a Decatur woman who died after a crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Andrea Force, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on I-55 northbound at mile post 95. Edwards says preliminary autopsy results reveal that Force's death was related to injuries sustained in the crash.

According to witness statements to police, a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling on I-55 appeared to be swerve to the left and abruptly back to the right. The vehicle went into a ditch, rolled and struck two trees.

The four other passengers in the vehicle included two infants and two children. The two infants were fastened in child seats and had to be extracted. The two children were ejected from the vehicle.

All four passengers were taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries were not clear.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.