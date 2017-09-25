Witness foils car hijacking attempt

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A manhunt is underway for a Bloomington armed robbery suspect.

Police tell WAND-TV at about 4 p.m. Sunday, a man tried to steal a woman’s car at gunpoint. Officers say the person came up to her with a handgun and demanded the car. This happened in the 2100 block of North Veterans Parkway.

Police say the suspect ran off in a northbound direction when a witness came to help the woman. Officers say the man is 50 to 60 years old, white and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police say he also has a thin build.

Anyone with information should call Detective Moreland with the Bloomington Police Department at (309)434-2359.