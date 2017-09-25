Smoke damage from fire forces family out

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A house fire displaced an Urbana family over the weekend.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report fire crews responded to 414 Glenn Drive in Urbana after hearing about a garage fire. Firefighters heard the report after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters say the fire started in the two-car garage, which is attached to the house. The News-Gazette says crews managed to limit the flames to the garage itself before finishing the job around 11:40 p.m. They say smoke from the fire left heavy damage in the house.

The newspaper says the family included two adults and two teens, with a fifth teen inside when the fire broke out. It not cause any injuries.

Fire departments from St. Joseph-Stanton, Savoy and Carroll helped Urbana crews put the flames out.