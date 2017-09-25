2 Mexican stores victims of recent robberies

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect has been arrested after two Mexican stores were victims of robbery.

The robberies first started on Sept. 21 around 10:30 p.m. in Rantoul. Officers responded to El Mercardito. According to the owner, a male subject entered the store through the front door and turned out the lights in the store. The man was armed and pointed it at the owner. He then demanded cash and got away with $12,000.

Through surveillance video police were able to see that the subject was wearing a black leather coat with a hood up and a mask. The subject can be seen in the store with a “long gun.”

The next day Arcola police contacted Rantoul police about a robbery that happened on Sept. 20 around 1:20 p.m. at Regiomontana Mexican Store. Rantoul police identified the suspect in the case as Pablo Molina, but he was still at large.

On Sept. 23, Rantoul police caught up with Molina near his home in Rantoul. He was driving a vehicle that Arcola police say was used in the robbery at the Regiomotana Mexican Store.

A search warrant was issued to search Molina’s vehicle. Rantoul police found evidence to connect Molina to both robberies in Arcola and Rantoul.

A “long gun” was also located in the car that turned out to be a pellet gun.

Police interviewed Molina and he admitted to both the Rantoul and Arcola robberies. Molina was booked in the Champaign County Correctional Center for aggravated robbery and a warrant out of Douglas County.