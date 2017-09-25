Free CPR training course offered on World Heart Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The American Heart Association is teaming up with Decatur Memorial Hospital and the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) to provide CPR training on World Heart Day this Friday.

Officials say the hands-only CPR training program will be held at 11 a.m. at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Attendees will learn how to properly administer CPR, which could be used to help save someone's life.

Additionally, officials say they are offering free CPR Anytime kits for 100 members of the Decatur community. DISC employees will also be recognized as HeartSaver Heroes for their actions in quickly performing CPR on a member.

The American Heart Association says every minute CPR is delayed, the victim's chance of survival drops by 10 percent, but that immediate CPR can double and even triple their survival chances.

This training program is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.