Decatur police investigating Sunday morning suspicious fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department and Decatur Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a vehicle on the city's northwest side Sunday morning.

Decatur police say firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of North Poole Street at about 4:20 a.m. for a report of a vehicle on fire. Upon arriving, firefighters say they saw flames coming from a vehicle, and that the vehicle's driver's-side door opened.

Investigators say they spoke with the owner, who reported that he heard a sound outside, and saw that his vehicle was on fire. Police also say that the vehicle had recently been purchased, and that it was parked in the backyard of the home.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Decatur police at (217) 424-2711.