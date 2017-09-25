Clean Water exhibit opening at Children's Museum of Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new exhibit focused on the importance of clean water is coming to the Children's Museum of Illinois.

Museum officials say the Clean Water exhibit will provide visitors with interactive experiences that highlight the importance of access to clean water, and the positive effects drinking water can have on the body.

The new exhibit is made possible through contributions from Decatur Memorial Foundation and Rotary Club of Decatur.

Officials say the exhibit will open to the public on September 26.