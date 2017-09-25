Champaign police investigating credit card fraud

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the use of a debit card that was reported missing in August.

Champaign police say at about 1 p.m. on August 2, a person left her debit card at a local service station. Several hours later, police say that card was used to make purchases in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy totaling more than $600.

Detectives say surveillance video shows a man picking up the missing debit card as he paid for gas at the service station. Champaign police say the suspect is described as a black male driving a Chevrolet Suburban. Still images from surveillance video depicting the suspect have been provided to WAND-TV by Champaign police, and have been attached to this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.