Texas Roadhouse raising money for hurricane relief

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Two Texas Roadhouse restaurants in central Illinois have announced they will help raise money for hurricane relief efforts on September 27.

Officials say more than 500 Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the country will donate 100 percent of profits to the American Red Cross and other organizations to help those who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

The following restaurants in central Illinois will participate in this fundraiser:

- 1155 South Route 51, Forsyth, Illinois

- 204 North Country Fair Drive, Champaign, Illinois.

In addition to this fundraising effort, officials say they providing more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders after the storms.

For more information about Texas Roadhouse, click here.