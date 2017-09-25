5 arrested in ISP investigation into use of government funds

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say five people have been arrested in connection with a year-and-a-half investigation into the management of the Grossinger Motors Arena, formerly known as the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

ISP officials say they were joined by members of the Illinois Department of Revenue in the investigation, and that they presented their findings to the McLean County State's Attorney. As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been arrested:

- John Butler, 58

- Bart Rogers, 47

- Kelly Klein, 57

- Jay Laesch, 27

- Paul Grazar, 50

Investigators say Butler and Laesch are facing charges of theft of government funds, money laundering, tax evasion, tax fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion.

Grazar is facing charges of theft of government funds, money laundering, tax evasion, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion.

Klein is facing charges of theft of government funds and money laundering, and Rodgers is facing a charge of theft of government funds.

ISP officials say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.