DPS keeping kids and staff safe from heat

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools has announced its fourth early dismissal day this year.

The district is releasing students early during extreme heat conditions. Maria Robertson, DPS Community Engagement Director, says they want to make sure the staff and students are safe saying, "Because of the heat and the current temps and the humidity levels we do take that in to consideration, and it really does heat up these buildings. So for the safety and health of our staff and our students, it's important for us to release them right before the hottest part of the day."

She says many of the buildings are older and do not have air conditioning, so it can become very hot especially on the upper floors. Robertson says as a parent, she understands early dismissal can be an inconvenience, but she relies on community organizations that have after-school programs like the YMCA.

Decatur Public Schools have announced another early dismissal for September 26.