Ted's Taters closing doors for final time September 30

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Another Decatur business has announced it will permanently close its doors.

Ted's Taters, located near Overlook Adventure in Nelson Park, announced it will permanently close on September 30, 2017. In the announcement, owners thanked the Decatur community for its patronage, and said that they enjoyed being a part of Decatur.

For more information about Ted's Taters, click here.