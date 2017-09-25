U of I denounces discrimination, racism

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): Officials at the University of Illinois say the campus welcomes all.

U of I chancellor Robert Jones released a statement denouncing the quote "growing national instances of intolerance."

He says U of I welcomes all.

UIUC senior Mrunal Sarvaiya is from India. He says he never felt discrimination.

"I never didn't feel welcomed. I made a lot of friends. No one, I guess, like ruled you out because you're international," Sarvaiya says.

Another UIUC senior from China, Kenko Yan, says U of I is great for international students because of the sheer number of foreign people.

"I think U of I is one of the most international universities in the whole united states so they can always search for their own nationalities," Yan says.

For Sarvaiya, that was helpful.

"I know that there are like a lot of Indians here so that was quite comforting," he says. "Plus like a lot of my roommates were international, too, so it allowed me to like see what people are like from different parts of the country and I adjusted pretty well."

The Chancellors statement says members of the "Jewish, Latino, African American and many other communities find themselves asking if they are welcome and safe here."

The Chancellor goes on to say the answer should be a resounding yes.

For Sarvaiya, that would be his answer.

"I never like felt not welcomed," he says.

The statement says discrimination will never be tolerated and students have the right to safely and freely express their opinions.