Former nursing home employees without paychecks

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Manor Healthcare abruptly closed last week leaving almost 100 employees without jobs and around 60 residents without a care facility.

The former employees are paid on a bi-weekly basis and received their second-to-last paychecks September 14, but dozens found out their checks bounced when trying to deposit them.

The former administrator for the organization, Paula Mason, says, "A lot of people went and cashed their checks. There was money in the account when we issued, so not everyone's bounced, but there was supposed to be a $100,000 wire transfer that day, but that didn't happen."

Monday, dozens of employees gathered outside the building to figure out what was going on and what their next steps should be. Megan Thomas, a former employee, says, "We need our money. We have bills and children to take care of, and they're not going to wait because you're telling us you can't pay us. We're going to be told to get out, our power will be turned off, our cars will be returned to whatever car lot we got them from. We're just gonna be screwed."

They group of former employees were worried about how they would take care of their families. Kiana Woods says, "It's tough. Me telling them we have to find a way to pay this bill or this next bill because mom was at work all this time busting her butt, but where's that money .So, it's tough. We're gonna have to do what we can to make." They said they worked their last day without pay because the business did not have the money to pay them, but they worked anyway because they cared so much for the residents.

Mason says the owners have pretty much just left and have had little to no contact with her. Now, she is left to clean up their mess all on her own. The former caretakers say they are very grateful for Mason's hard work and effort to fix the problem.

Mason says for the last several months, the business had operated solely from tax dollars. Now, she has to wait for a backlogged Medicaid payment to re-issue the bounced checks as well as issue the employee's final checks on Thursday. She hopes the payment comes through by Monday night to make the situation right. However, she is not just sitting around and doing nothing for the problem, she says she is selling equipment from the now vacant senior living facility. She is hoping to sell equipment to make money to start re-issuing the faulty checks.

If the issue is not resolved soon, the former employees say they will think about taking legal action against the business's owners.