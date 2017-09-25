Officers launch Rail Safety Week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Law enforcement officers announced extra patrols and education efforts as part of Illinois Rail Safety Week Monday.

Lt. Jamie Belcher of the Macon County Sheriff’s office said his colleagues are targeting areas where people often trespass on railroad property or disregard rail crossing signs.

“We’re authorizing overtime for two extra officers during the day, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. to specifically focus on the rail crossings,” Belcher said. “We’ll also be working with Norfolk Southern (Railroad) police on some troubled areas in town.”

Belcher said other officers will be visiting schools to speak to drivers’ education classes and others.

“We … get kids walking on the railroad tracks,” Belcher said. “They think they’re out in the middle of nowhere … so they think it’s okay. We also get hunters out there that like to walk the tracks to do hunting, all of which is extremely dangerous, deadly and extremely illegal.”

Eric Peden, a special agent with Norfolk Southern police, said he is often dismayed to see professional portraits of people posing on railroad tracks.

“It’s very dangerous,” Peden said. “People don’t realize railroad property is private property. By going on railroad tracks, you’re trespassing and you can be arrested or fined.”

In 2016, 22 people in Illinois died after being hit by trains at road crossings and another 22 died while walking on railroad property, according to state officials. Peden said those deaths can also traumatize railroad crews.

“The conductor, when he gets down off the train, he’s the first one on the scene to see the incident, and they have to live with that the rest of their lives,” Peden said. “A lot of people forget about that, but through their career, they might do this multiple times, and that’s something they have to live with.”

To learn more about rail safety in Illinois, click here.