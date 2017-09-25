Police: Armed pizza theft attempt under investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Another pizza delivery crime appears to have happened in Decatur.

Officers say they’ve arrested 28-year-old Macario Dominguez Promotor in connection to an attempted armed robbery. A Domino’s worker says someone approached him during a delivery call to the 1300 block of Leafland Avenue with a BB gun in his waistband.

After midnight on Friday, police say Promotor pulled out the BB gun and demanded the pizza for free, then threw money at the worker when he refused to hand the food over. Police say they searched the Leafland Avenue house and found the gun inside.

This armed robbery attempt comes just days after police say two men worked to steal pizza and $19 in cash from another Domino’s delivery person on the night of Sept. 17 in the West Main Street area. Sworn statements from officers say one of the men ran from the side of the house with a rifle to confront the delivery person.

Andrew Merceron, 21, faces charges related to the cash theft. Promoter is behind bars in Macon County on $15,000 bond.