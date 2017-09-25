Sentence in teen-injuring crash handed down

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – A man involved in a DUI crash is headed behind bars.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report Juan Gaspar Miguel-Juan, 33, will serve a 10-year sentence after his car slammed into a child on a bike. On Sept. 26 of that year, Miguel-Juan was driving under the influence and hit 12-year-old Triston Smith.

Smith suffered injuries the newspaper called “severe”.

Miguel-Juan previously admitted to his role in the crash during a court appearance. He was facing an aggravated DUI charge.