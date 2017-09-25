HB 40 on Governor Rauner's desk

HB 40 on Governor Rauner's deskPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Injuries unknown in multi-car Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to a crash in Macon County Sunday evening.
-
I-55 crash claims Decatur woman's life, injures four children
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating a crashed that killed one person and sent four children to the hospital.
-
5 arrested in ISP investigation into use of government funds
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say five people have been arrested in connection with a year-and-a-half investigation into the management of the Grossinger Motors Arena, formerly known as the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.
-
Early morning shots fired near Decatur gas station
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Shots fired in Decatur early Saturday morning. It happened near the B.P. gas station on East Wood Street. A store employee tells WAND News the shots rang out around 5 A.M. Decatur Police have not released any information about the shooting.
-
Witness foils car hijacking attempt
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A manhunt is underway for a Bloomington armed robbery suspect.
-
2 Mexican stores victims of recent robberies
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect has been arrested after two Mexican stores were victims of robberies.
-
Deployment Ceremony sees off 135 soldiers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Around 800 people gather Sunday at the Springfield Capital Airport to see off about 135 soldiers.
-
Crime Tracker Mugshots
Click here for the latest information on arrests made in central Illinois.
-
Macon County Jail inmate facing new battery charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at the Macon County Jail is facing an aggravated battery charge for striking another inmate, who was arrested in connection with the death of an infant.
Tropical Plant Kratom Now Available in the USA through Zkratomfl.com Online Store
The plant, which is often dubbed as a ‘Magical Tropical Plant’, is now available commercially in the USA. September 24, 2017 /PressReleaseAgency/ — Kratom or Mitragyna Speciosa, a woody plant that...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
I-55 crash claims Decatur woman's life, injures four children
-
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 9/22/2017
Early morning shots fired near Decatur gas station
-
Thousands head to Central Illinois for the Apple and Pork Festival
-
End the Trend to Addiction forum
-
Mt. Zion hosts IBCA clinic
-
Mattoon crowd lines field after first Green Wave game since shooting
-
Former nursing home employees without paychecks
-
Lincoln Manor to close this week
-
Pedaling to help restoration work in Macon County
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-