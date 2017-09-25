HB 40 on Governor Rauner's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- A controversial bill dealing with abortion is now on Governor Rauner's desk, requiring he make a tough political decision.

House Bill 40 originally passed in May, but the bill sponsors used a parliamentary procedure to hold the bill from the Governor after he vowed to veto the bill. Senator Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, removed the hold Monday morning clearing the way for the bill to be sent to the governor.

“The work of constituents and advocates who have urged the governor to sign this legislation appears to be having some effect, as the governor recently backed away from his promise to veto it. I believe Gov. Rauner understands that he has made a commitment to support women’s reproductive rights, and I look forward to him signing this bill as it passed the General Assembly.” he said in a statement.

The bill does two things, first, it removes so-called "trigger language" from the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975 that could make abortion illegal in the state if Roe V. Wade is overturned federally. Second, the bill would expand abortion coverage to those on Medicaid and state employee health insurance. The latter is what opponents of the measure take issue with, calling this bill a scam to get taxpayer funded abortions.

The organization Catholic Votes quickly released a statement warning the Governor against signing bill. Calling it an "electoral suicide note", saying a big part of his base would no longer support him.

Many members from the General Assembly have also vowed to remove support for the governor if he supports this measure.

However, supporters of the measure are urging the governor to sign the bill to protect women's reproductive rights.

“We urge Governor Rauner to sign HB 40 and safeguard the right of women to safe and legal abortion regardless of how much money they make or how they get health care coverage. With reproductive rights under attack at the federal level, it is essential to make sure that women will have access to safe and legal abortion in Illinois." said Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO, Jennifer Welch.

It is unsure what Governor Rauner, who is pro-choice. will do as he has flip-flopped on the issue in the past. In 2014, he told a PAC that he would be in support of a similar measure. However, in May upon passage of the bill, he vowed to veto it. Fast forward to the present, and he is now undecided.

"I am reviewing the bill detail with advocates on both sides there are very passionate believers on both sides of the issue, I've been meeting with legislators in fact I'm meeting with legislators today and tomorrow" he said Monday morning.

This decision puts him a tough spot politically during an election year. If he signs the bill, he risks losing support from those on the far right, and many lawmakers. Outspoken conservative Dan Proft, has already come out warning the governor not to sign the bill, saying it will be a test to see if his word means anything. But on the flip side, if he vetoes the bill, he goes back on his messaging that he has no social agenda, while risk losing support from pro-choice women in the suburbs, a key demographic in winning the general election.

The governor told Rockford reporters that he would act quickly on the bill, possibly even as early as this week.

By law he has 60 days to take action on the measure.