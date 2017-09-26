1 killed in Decatur overnight

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a body was located on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 800 block of West Decatur Street for the report of a dead body just after 12:30 a.m. Officers were flagged down by the caller and they located a dead body.

The victim is a 21-year-old Decatur resident. The Macon County Coroner said the victim was Andrian T. Chatman. According to the autopsy, Chatman died due to multiple gunshots wounds involving the abdomen and legs.

Detectives with DPD continue to work the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS.