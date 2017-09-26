Supreme Court challenge filed in civil union lawsuit

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Christian bed and breakfast owner is taking a case involving a same-sex couple to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Jim Walder, a co-owner of TimberCreek Bed and Breakfast, refused to serve Todd and Mark Wathen when they wanted to hold a civil union ceremony at the facility six years ago. The Wathens have since filed legal action against TimberCreek, arguing the company discriminated against them.

TimberCreek is located near Paxton, Ill.

The Illinois Human Rights Commission ruled in favor of the couple in 2016, ordering TimberCreek to pay them $30,000 for emotional distress and another $50,000 to the couple’s lawyers, according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette. The ruling stated the business denied the Wathens their civil rights when they refused service and then sent them emails denouncing homosexuality. The Commission also ordered TimberCreek to let the Wathens use their business at some point in the next year.

Walder’s attempt to reverse that decision in the Fourth District of the Illinois Appellate Court failed in August.

His attorney, Jason Craddock, filed the Illinois Supreme Court petition. He argues TimberCreek isn’t discriminating because it doesn’t offer civil union ceremonies to anyone, regardless of orientation, and only caters to weddings. Since civil unions aren’t weddings, he says TimberCreek should be in the clear.

Craddock also argued the emails TimberCreek sent the couple aren’t relevant to the discussion of civil unions versus marriage.

The News-Gazette reports Craddock hopes the state Supreme Court will either change the Commission’s decision or bring the case back to lower Illinois courts. The newspaper says the Wathens’ lawyers are confident the Commission's decision will be upheld.