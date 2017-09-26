Police continue search for Regions bank robber

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Champaign are still looking for the suspect who is responsible for a bank robbery.

Police say they received several tips on the bank robbery on Sept. 12 at Regions Bank at 111 South. State Street. Because of the tips they were able to obtain a more recent photo of the suspect.

Officials believe that 38-year-old Derek L. Watson is the man responsible for entering the bank and giving the teller a note asking for money. He implied he has a gun and the teller gave him the cash.

Watson fled on foot. Police believe he was traveling between Danville and Champaign.

He is described as a White male, approximately 5'10", 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and has previously been known to be homeless.

Anyone with information should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.