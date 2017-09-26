Shirts created to bring Mattoon community together

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – The community of Mattoon continues to come together after a shooting at Mattoon High School nearly a week ago.

Shirts are being printed with #MattoonStrong on them. The idea started when the Facebook page #MattoonStrong started. A post with the idea to make T-shirts started circulating and the Facebook administrator said the support has been incredible.

“The support from our community and the surrounding communities has been incredible. There have been thousands of comments or requests for the #Mattoonstrong t-shirts.”

Wave Graphic then stepped up to help make the request for shirts a reality. The company has begun making the shirts and are expected to have the first shipment out soon.

The #MattoonStrong Facebook page said they are hoping to have as many shirts out to those who order by Friday, which is Mattoon’s homecoming.

For more information on how to purchase a shirt visit their Facebook page.