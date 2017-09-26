Police taser costs covered by grant

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – New tasers will soon be fully paid off in Urbana’s police department.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report the city is claiming over $10,315.56 in money from the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. Urbana police recently took out five-year leases on eight tasers for use in their ranks.

Urbana’s city council went through the first step of approved for the grant acceptance on Monday night. The process still needs a final go-ahead vote.

The newspaper says Urbana police have reported improvements in compliance from crime suspects just from pulling out the tasers. Chief Sylvia Morgan says the department has only needed to use them once on a civilian.

This taser program began in March 2015.

The News-Gazette says Champaign police and Champaign County deputies have claimed more grant money from the same source. Champaign’s department has earned $45,598, while the sheriff's office will take another $3,760.44.