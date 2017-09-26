Report: Decatur housing market on decline

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Homes sales in Decatur are declining and according to a national report the city is the fourth largest in the U.S.

Across 400 U.S. markets Decatur ranked fourth this past year.

According to the Health of Housing Markets report, the most frequent downward driver was affordability as home price gains outpace income growth in markets such as Decatur.

Below are the cities that saw the largest decline in the past year:

Texarkana, Texas-Ark.

Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Eau Claire, Wis.

Decatur, Ill.

Cumberland, Md.-W.Va.

Joplin, Mo. Jonesboro, Ark.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Waco, Texas

Rapid City, S.D.

