Police impersonator scam reported in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A new phone scam has been circulating in the Urbana area.

Police say a number of people in the community have answered calls from people pretending to represent Urbana police, claiming each person is the subject of “three federal complaints” before trying to transfer them to a “supervisor”.

Officers say everyone who reported these calls decided to hang up before the “supervisor” connection could go through. Police added this scam seems similar to an IRS scam that asked for payments with gift cards.

Federal investigators are working with Urbana police to figure out where the calls are coming from. People who have heard these calls are asked to report them here or call Urbana police at (217)384-2320.

Illinoisans can also report these calls to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)373-TIPS.