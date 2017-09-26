Springfield hospitals receive award from Gift of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network officials say two local hospitals were honored on Tuesday for their efforts to save and enhance lives through organ and tissue donation.

HSHS St. John's Hospital and Memorial Medical Center were honored with the "Supporting the Gift" award in Springfield Tuesday morning. Local government and community leaders joined Gift of Hope in honoring the two hospitals.

Officials also say the family of a 19-year-old organ donor and a person who received a lifesaving kidney and pancreas transplant thanks to the donor's decision met for the first time during this ceremony.

