Urbana police arrest 3 in residential burglary

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department arrested three people in connection with a residential burglary that happened on the city's southeast side Tuesday morning.

Urbana police say officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Michigan Avenue at about 8:44 a.m. for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Investigators say the caller reported that three males appeared to be casing a house, and that the males went behind the house.

Upon arriving, officers say they found an open window at the house, and surrounded the building. Two males walked from the house and were apprehended, while the third ran back into the house where he was apprehended. Officers say they discovered that the house had been burglarized, and that all three males were wearing socks on their hands and had gathered property in the house to be removed when they left.

Urbana police say a 17-year-old juvenile, 16-year-old juvenile, and Nashawn Robinson-Mack, 18, were arrested in connection with this incident. All three face a preliminary charge of residential burglary.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.