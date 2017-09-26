Hunting Works for Illinois promotes economic impact

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Hunting is big business in Illinois, that's what the message the newly formed organization, Hunting Works for Illinois, is trying to get out.

"The real number that gets people and gets attention, is the overall impact of $2.2 billion in Illinois' economy. That's the overall impact of hunting on Illinois." said Mark Denzler, COO of the Illinois Manufacturer's Association and co-chair of Hunting Works for Illinois.

The organization is made up of sportsmen, retailers and business leaders and meant to educate the public and policy makers on the economic impact of hunting in the state.

"512,000 people hunt in Illinois each year. Those half million people spend money on equipment, lodging, dining, transportation. That money flows through the entire state of Illinois' economy, supporting jobs and economic prosperity along the way." said Peter Skosey from BNSF Railway and co-chair of Hunting Works for Illinois. "Hunting in Illinois supports over 18,00 jobs and that translates into $700 million in salary and wages."

The organization says these hunters generate big bucks for the state.

"With 512,00 hunters spending an average of $2,400 a year in Illinois, Hunting Works for Illinois highlights the impact these hunters have on the state economy. In fact, Illinois hunters spend over $273 million on hunting trips and over $235 million on equipment. All told, hunters spend $1.3 billion annually in Illinois." said Bill Fleishli, Executive Vice President of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association and co-chair of Hunting Works for Illinois.

The benefits of to the economy span across to several different industries.

"Spending money on equipment, travel, dining, lodging, so many other things the hundreds of dollars translates into economic impact, that translates into thousands of jobs in the state of Illinois." said Denzler.

"One economic boost that has been successful for our hotels has been hunting. In fact, we have a general manager who specifically markets their property to hunters through special packages that include discounts and swag items." said Brittany Henry, Executive Director of the Jackonsville Convention and Visitors Bureau and co-chair of Hunting Works for Illinois.

Hunting Works for Illinois is made up of over 50 partner organizations. The National Shooting Sports Foundation is a major supporter of the organization.

For more information head to www.huntingworksforil.com