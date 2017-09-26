Governor Rauner signs 'Conor's Law'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that would change the way how police handle the arrests of people under the age of 21 who are suspected to be intoxicated has been signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner.

Under Senate Bill 2185, also known as "Conor's Law," if a police officer arrests a person under the age of 21 who is showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the officer must make a reasonable attempt to contact a responsible adult who is willing to take custody of the individual. If no adult can be found, the arrested individual may take a breathalyzer or chemical test to prove that they are sober. The test results shall not be used in any criminal or civil prosecution against the arrested individual.

Additionally, the legislation exempts police officers from civil or criminal liability for acting in good faith in connection with certain actions, such as the detention or discharge, or the taking into protective custody, of an individual under the bill.

At the bill signing, Governor Rauner said, "Following an arrest, it is critical that we protect impaired young people while they are still at risk for dangerous decision-making. Ensuring law enforcement has thoughtful policies related to the care of individuals under the influence that focus on reaching out to responsible adults will help prevent tragic situations and protect all Illinoisans."