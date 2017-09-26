Cocaine, weapon charges lead to sentencing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mix of drug and weapon charges have led to a Decatur man’s prison sentence.

Court records show 18-year-old Charles Deberry faces charges for unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a gun. He entered a guilty plea for both and will serve 4 ½ years behind bars. The court system says these charges date back to the first few months of 2017.

Deberry’s past includes burglary, vehicle theft and other weapons charges.

He will be credited with time already served between Feb. 25 and Sept. 24 of this year. He is required to serve three years of supervised release following the end of his time in prison.