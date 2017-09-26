Eastern Illinois Foodbank helping feed veterans in need

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Eastern Illinois Foodbank helped feed eligible veterans and currently connected military service members during a Pop-Up Food Pantry in Urbana Tuesday morning.

Foodbank officials say the pantry was held at 1303 East Main Street from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Eligible veterans who are struggling to make ends meet were able to receive several pounds of nutritious food during this event.

Officials also say they will be hosting Pop-Up Food Pantries for eligible veterans in Danville (1900 East Main) on October 10, and in Urbana (1303 East Main Street) on October 24. All pantries will be open from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

