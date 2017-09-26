Reports of violent crime are high in Danville, Springfield

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): The FBI just released central Illinois statistics on violent crime from 2016.

Springfield had the most violent crimes, with 1,301 reported. Springfield's population is 116,563.

Decatur had 392 violent crimes reported, with a population of 72,694.

Danville has a surprisingly high number of violent crimes in comparison to the number of people who live there. 502 reports of violent crime, with a population around 32,000 people.

That's less violent crimes than the 625 reported in Champaign, but Champaign has 50,000 more people than Danville with a population of 87,071.

"Champaign like many other communities across the state has seen a recent spike in our gun violence and violence overall," Tracy Parsons, Facilitator of the Community Coalition in Champaign, says.

Danville police and the Danville Mayor could not be reached for comment. In Champaign leaders are already looking towards a solution.

"To combat that we established a community coalition called CU Fresh Start," Parsons says.

The coalition seeks out those most likely to be involved in gun violence.

"We have figured out a way to directly address those individuals and then as a community, with law enforcement and the community working together, work to find solutions to change the gun violence culture," Parsons says.

He says change includes everyone.

"I think when communities realize that it really takes everyone to be involved in this issue that's when we can see a difference in this," Parsons says.

You can view the FBI numbers on their website by clicking here.