I-TEAM: Targeting government vehicle abuse

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Ever see a government vehicle with municipal plates at a late-night bar, casino or club? Now you can track the license plate number of that car, truck or SUV.

The Edgar County Watchdogs have established a website at www.govplates.com to identify Illinois municipal plates. It’s free to use and can be accessed by the public.

Government vehicles are supposed to be used for official business. But taxpayers are often footing the bill for personal use of those vehicles by government officials and employees.

“We could never figure out who owned the vehicle and wouldn’t know who to complain to,” Watchdog co-founder John Kraft told WAND I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. “Government vehicles going 90 miles an hour down the interstate. Parked at bars and clubs. Parked at shopping malls and sporting events.”

“We would see vehicles in bars, restaurants, sports arenas, you name it,” agreed co-founder Kirk Allen. “Places at all hours of the night when we know there’s no public business going on.”

Illinois government plates start with either an “M” or a “U”. They are used by cities, towns, libraries, park districts, schools and other government bodies.

The Edgar County Watchdogs obtained license plate data from the Illinois Secretary of State using the Freedom of Information Act, FOIA. They plan on updating the information on a regular basis.