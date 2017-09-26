Kidzeum offering tours to donors in October

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Those who made donations to an educational children's museum in Springfield will have the opportunity to take a tour of the facility in October.

Kidzeum officials say they will host three tours for donors during the month of October. The tours are limited to 10-15 people, and those who wish to attend must RSVP by emailing info@kidzeum.org. Tours will be conducted at the following dates and times:

- October 6, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

- October 10 at 5 p.m.

- October 16, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kidzeum is scheduled to open in May 2018. For more information about Kidzeum, click here.