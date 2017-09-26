2 men facing marijuana trafficking charges

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two men are facing marijuana trafficking charges after police say 65 pounds of marijuana was found inside a vehicle in Effingham County.

Investigators say Suichen Si, 55, and Jing Zhou, 44, were arrested in Effingham County, and that police say 65 pounds of marijuana was found inside a vehicle Si was driving.

Both men are facing a single felony charge of marijuana trafficking. Bond for Si and Zhou was set at $100,000, which Si was able to post.

Zhou is due back in court on October 5, 2017, while Si is due back in court on November 2, 2017.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.