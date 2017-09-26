Police: Trespassing, punching charges filed against man

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of physically battering a woman.

Police say 35-year-old Tremayne Dozier went into the woman’s house through an unlocked door, then yelled at her and started punching her in the face. Officers say she tried to tell him to leave, but he refused.

A sworn statement from police says a family member of the woman tried to pry Dozier away from her. He then began punching that person as well. Dozier eventually pulled the woman out onto the 800 block of West Marietta Street in Decatur and punched her on the road.

Officers say the woman held onto a window of a nearby parked car as Dozier pulled on her, eventually shattering the window. Dozier then drove away from the scene.

Police arrested Dozier after 10 p.m. Saturday. He's behind bars in Macon County on a $50,000 bond and faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal trespassing to a residence.