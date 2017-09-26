Illinois ranked one of best states to teach

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A survey ranked Illinois as one of the best places for teachers in America.

WalletHub collected the numbers for a final list of the 2017 Best and Worst States for Teachers. Illinois ranks third on the list behind only New York and New Jersey. Connecticut and Pennsylvania follow “The Prairie State” to round out the top five.

WalletHub’s full list details the statistics that gave Illinois its high spot. A chart shows the state has the third best “Opportunity and Completion” rank in the country and the seventh best “Academic and Work Environment” score.

Salary numbers, adjusted for cost of living nationwide, rank Illinois second in the country. South Dakota and Hawaii have the worst payment ratings in the WalletHub data. Illinois also has the second-lowest projected teacher turnover percentage.

WalletHub’s website does not provide specific percentages or numbers with these rankings.

The WalletHub report lists Hawaii and Arizona as the worst overall states for American teachers.