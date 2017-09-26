Fuyao Glass wins Economic Development in Illinois award

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce says Fuyao Glass Illinois has been announced as a winner of the 9th Annual Economic Development in Illinois Awards.

The honor is given to businesses and organizations that bring jobs, growth, and prosperity to Illinois. Fuyao Glass Illinois was announced as a winner due to its $200 million investment in the former PPG plant, helping to improve production and adding jobs in central Illinois as a result.

Fuyao Glass Illinois is one of only five winners this year. Other winners include Amazon, Target Corp., Zurich North America, and Illinois Tollway.

President of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County Ryan McCrady says "We are honored to have Fuyao as a partner in our community, ans we are very excited they are receiving this well-deserved recognition. This represents one of the Midwest's largest foreign direct investment projects, and shows how the unique assets and capabilities of Decatur are used to impact the global economy."

