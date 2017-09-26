Vermilion County motorcycle crash claims 1 life

VERMILION COUNTY (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Vermilion County Tuesday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Interstate 74, near mile post 200, at about 3:43 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say a motorcyclist was traveling east on I-74 when he lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway, traveled into the grass median, and struck the median wires.

Illinois State Police say the motorcyclist was ejected, and was not wearing a helmet. The rider, identified as a 68-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.