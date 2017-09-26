Officers: Man grabbed women, made sexual advances

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a Decatur man made sexual advances toward workers at a heath complex.

Donald Darby, 56, is accused of approaching an employee near the entrance of Heritage Behavioral Health about an appointment she told police he didn’t have. Officers say Darby became angry when she told him this and grabbed her left breast with his hand.

Another Heritage worker heard the woman’s call for help and tried to intervene. Police say Darby then grabbed the other woman’s breast, making sexual comments as he did it.

Police say Darby then shoved a security officer as he removed him from the building.

Darby faces two counts of battery, another for aggravated battery and another two criminal sexual abuse charges. His bond is set at $7,500 in Macon County.