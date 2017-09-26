1 injured, 1 arrested after Tuesday afternoon crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department says one person was arrested and another seriously injured in a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Urbana police say officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Vine Street at about 4:37 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 23-year-old Urbana resident laying in the roadway with significant injuries. Officers also say they found the driver and vehicle that struck the pedestrian at the scene of the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Urbana police say the pedestrian was crossing the street mid-block, and had run out in front of at least two vehicles, one of which struck the pedestrian. The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital, and is currently listed in stable condition.

Urbana police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, identified as Shawndre Kyse, 35, was arrested, and faces preliminary charges of driving on a revoked license and driving under the influence of drugs.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Urbana Police Department at (217) 384-2320.