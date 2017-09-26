Community members wanting to end Decatur violence

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a deadly shooting in Decatur, community members are giving ideas to stop the violence.

Some of those ideas are to put kids into activities and organizations that will give them a positive environment.

Rodney Walker, owner of Sky Walker Sports and Head Varsity Basketball Coach at Eisenhower High School says, "We as adults we just got to make sure we keep an eye on our kids, make sure you know who they're hanging out with. Try to keep them around positive environments."

Community members are also attributing the lack of jobs for the violence. Corey Walker, President of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, says, "Streets talk and you have a common denominator with issues, i think the biggest being economics, finances. In this day and age, people are doing anything they need to make a dollar."

All of them agree the only way to end the violence is to come together as a community. Eric Dabner works for Sky Walker Sports and says, "We need help around here in the community. We have to join together. You can't blame parents all the time. We have to get an avenue for these kids to do better in Decatur Illinois."

Though the violence is not only a Decatur issue, the community feels it is a problem that needs to be dealt with. Rodney Walker says, Violence is gonna be here, drugs are gonna be here. The best thing is to keep our kids around positive organizations such as Sky Walker, the Boys Club and other organizations around town."