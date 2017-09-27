Blossoming Williams shows uncommon maturity for Argenta-Oreana

ARGENTA -- The Bombers have established themselves as one of the most potent offenses in Central Illinois. Despite an injury to star running back Makhi Stanley, head coach Steve Kirk and Co. have posted 44 points per game, which ranks first in the Little Okaw Valley - Northwest.



Behind a strong offensive line, the explosive duo of junior Skylar Peterson and sophomore Makail Stanley (plus junior Makhi Stanley) have been racking up major yardage out of the backfield.



But the key to the team might just be sophomore quarterback Josh Williams, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound dual threat whose maturity and work ethic have made him a favorite among the team despite his young age. What makes his story even more special is that this is his first taste of quarterback at the high school level -- last season as a freshman he started at linebacker.



On Tuesday after practice, it was his turn for the "Bomber Drill", in which each other member of the roster gathers in a circle and says something supportive about that day's featured player.



Click the video above to hear from Williams, Kirk and senior captain Garett Morrison on what makes Williams a rare asset to the team.